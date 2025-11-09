Rohit Sharma Undergoes Training At BKC Ground With Mumbai Team Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is already putting in the hard yards for the next assignment. With the South Africa ODIs approaching next, the 38-year-old continues the grind by training with his domestic side in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma was one of India's top stars in his previous appearance for the Indian team. Under Shubman Gill's leadership, the T20 WC and Champions Trophy victor was one of the team's leading run-scorers in the competition. Despite India losing 2-1, Rohit's performance was a testament to flair and intent.

Rohit Sharma Trains With Mumbai Team At BKC Ground

A viral video on social media shows Rohit Sharma at the BKC Ground, where the Mumbai domestic team was training. The MCA is currently engaged in the Ranji Trophy tournament, and Rohit trained alongside them.

Rohit underwent some warm-up routines and sprint training, but he did not bat. Reports said that the Indian cricketer was interacting with players of the Mumbai team.

The team also participated in minor drills, and the players underwent some warm-up routines during the training session.

Team India star Yashasvi Jaiswal was also seen training at the BKC Ground with the Mumbai Team. He is now gearing up for the upcoming South Africa Tests at home, starting November 14 at the Eden Gardens.

When Will Rohit Sharma Return To Action For India?

With Rohit Sharma retired from T20I cricket and Test cricket, the One-Day format is the only place where the Indian cricketer will be in action from now on. The Hitman's return to ODIs in Australia was a must-see spectacle as he struck 202 runs throughout the series.

Rohit Sharma's Run in Australia also included a brilliant century and forging a match-winning partnership with the iconic Virat Kohli at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The former India captain's splendid run against the Aussies helped him earn the Player of the Series accolade.