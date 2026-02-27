'CSK Can Wait': Sanju Samson Blocks Unwanted Distraction In The Midst of T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson managed to display his hitting power in what turned out to be a short cameo in India's stupendous win against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Samson opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma and blasted a 15-ball 24, which included two massive sixes and a four.

Sanju Samson Not Distracted By CSK Chatter

Samson replaced Rinku Singh in the team and gave a very good account of himself, which might force the team management to rethink their strategy. The Indian opener recently left the Rajasthan Royals to join the Chennai Super Kings and will be seen sharing the dressing room with none other than MS Dhoni.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will be his home ground from IPL 2026, but the CSK star has refused to have any distractions as the tournament has reached its penultimate stage.

During a conversation with Sanjana Ganesan, he told ICC, I think I've been very excited, but I'm keeping that excitement a bit away. I think this (T20 World Cup 2026) is more important now, and I really value that moment. But as of now, I think I need to be here and totally fully committed."

On being asked about his partnership with Abhishek Sharma, he answered, “Yeah, we keep it very simple. He keeps asking me what's happening with the wicket and I tell him nothing, just watch the ball and hit. I really enjoy batting with him. So we both complement each other really well. So very happy we could actually give India a great start today.”

India's Qualification Scenario For T20 World Cup Semifinal

The semifinal equation for the defending champions is pretty much straightforward. The winner of the India vs West Indies match in Kolkata will go through to the last four. West Indies have a better Net Run Rate than the Men In Blue so if rain washes out the game, the Windies will secure a place in the T20 World Cup semifinal.