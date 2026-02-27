'It Was Smooth, Never Looked Rushed': Virat Kohli Namedrops One Sachin Tendulkar Shot He Could Never Pick Up

Both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have been two majestic pillars of Indian cricket. Since Sachin's retirement in 2013, Virat has been the poster boy of Indian cricket and has helped India to scale new heights in international cricket. Not only has he emerged as one of the stalwarts of the game, but he has also managed to reduce the gap between him and Sachin on the list of most runs scored in ODI cricket history.

Virat Kohli Opens Up On One Sachin Tendulkar Shot

Virat's consistency has been a key to his success, much like the master blaster. The two have shared a deep bond, and Virat has often spoken very highly of his cricketing idol on many occasions. Virat rose to the occasion in the last ODI World Cup and broke Sachin's ODI hundred tally in front of him at a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, back in 2023.

The former ODI captain opened up on one shot he would like to pick up from Sachin.

In a video posted by RCB's X handle, he said, “One thing that I would like to have is the lap shot. He is the first one who started to lap the spinners so precisely. It was smooth; never looked rushed. I am a mess playing those shots, so yes, the smooth lap."

Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Feature In 2027 ODI World Cup?

There have been reports of both Virat and Rohit Sharma not in the Men In Blue's ODI plans. But despite playing just one format, both players have remained sharp and scored tons of runs in the last few ODI series. He scored a brilliant century in India's last ODI encounter against New Zealand, while Rohit has also been in fine touch, scoring runs on both domestic and international fronts.

Given their current run of form, they are very likely to be involved in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.