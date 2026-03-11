CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Provides Major Update On MS Dhoni's Availability In IPL 2026

MS Dhoni takes the successful review for the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during their IPL 2025 match, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

MS Dhoni has remained one of the most popular figures in the cricket circuit. Chennai Super Kings retained Dhoni's service ahead of the IPL 2026 and his availability has been a subject of debate given his age and fitness concerns. CSK finished last in the IPL 2025 table and the onus will be on Sanju Samson and Co. to hit the ground running next campaign.

MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 Availability Addressed

Except for two seasons, Dhoni has been a pivotal part of CSK and guided the IPL giants to 5 titles. There have been several rumours regarding Dhoni's availability in IPL 2026, but CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the former skipper will play every match in the tournament, starting from March 28.

“He will play all the matches, according to me."

However, he failed to lay out CSK's plans for Dhoni. “That I cannot say. That is a cricketing decision which will be taken by the cricketing staff. Not by the administrative staff. So they will decide whether he is going to play as a batsman or as a wicketkeeper-batter, or as an impact player."

CSK To Play All Home Matches In Chennai

IPL has widened its reach in the country, and several new venues have been introduced in the last few seasons. Dharamshala, Visakhapatnam, and Guwahati have hosted IPL matches in the past, but the CSK CEO confirmed that they are scheduled to play all their home matches at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

“We are supposed to play only in Tamil Nadu. We are waiting for the schedule to be announced by the BCCI.”

