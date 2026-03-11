Pakistan HUMILIATED, Again! Bangladesh's Nahid Rana Heroics Bundle Out Men In Green For Paltry 114 In 1st ODI

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: The expectations were high as Asian giants Pakistan and Bangladesh locked horns in the 1st ODI on Wednesday in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla stadium. Put into bat, Pakistan were clueless in front of the Bangladesh bowlers and they were bowled out for a paltry 114. The Pakistan batters did not know what was happening as wickets kept falling. No Pakistani batter looked comfortable in the middle despite the wicket being a decent one for batters.

Making his ODI debut, opener Sahibzada Farhan was the highest scorer with 27 runs. Once he perished, wickets fell like nine pins. None of the other Pakistani batters seemed to be in control of the proceedings. Nahid Rana was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he picked up five wickets. Apart from him, captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz also picked up three. Faheem Ashraf had a brief cameo, but his 47-ball 37 failed to help Pakistan's cause.

A number of players with the likes of Babar Azam, were dropped from the ODI squad after Pakistan failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinal. Despite all the changes, Bangladesh ran riot and once again exposed the loopholes in the Pakistan lineup.



