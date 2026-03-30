CSK CEO Reveals: MS Dhoni NOT Travelling With Team For IPL 2026 Match vs RR; Calf Injury Was Picked up on March 22 During Training

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni will not be traveling with the team to Guwahati for CSK's IPL 2026 opener versus Rajasthan Royals. This news was confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. While speaking with RevSportz, the CSK CEO also revealed that Dhoni may have picked up the calf injury just ahead of the season. As per Viswanathan, Dhoni got injured on March 22. He also confirmed that Dhoni is recuperating and it comes as a huge blow for the side.

‘He hasn’t traveled with the team’

"Thala picked up a calf injury during our training on 22 March i think. He will be out for two weeks or so. He hasn’t traveled with the team & is recuperating in Chennai. His absence is a blow," CSK CEO said while speaking to RevSportz.

CSK CEO also confirmed that Sanju Samson would be keeping. Viswanathan reckoned the team will be missing the advise of Dhoni. He is recovering in Chennai itself.

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“Obviously Sanju will be keeping because MS Dhoni is not gonna play. Ofcourse we will be missing the advice of Mr.Dhoni during the matches. He is gonna be in Chennai. Sanju Samson's form is great and he is knocking well in the nets as well. He is a fan favourite and got a tremendous welcome during the pre launch event. So we are hoping that he will give the impact that CSK is looking for during the current season,” he added.

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