'KKR Just Fed Him...': Ex-CSK Legend Lavishes Praise on Rohit Sharma After MI Win Their IPL 2026 Opener at Wankhede

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma was in ominous touch on Sunday evening at the Wankhede as he hit a brilliant 78 off 38 balls to help MI win. During his knock, Rohit was unstoppable as he played shots all around the park. His innings featured six sixes and six fours. Following his breathtaking knock, former India cricketer R. Ashwin has lavished praise. As per Ashwin, KKR fed Rohit.

‘KKR just fed him’

"KKR just fed him. The moment he hit that pull shot of Vaibhav Arora, he was set there only. Leaner, fitter, meaner, stronger Rohit is adding more strength to this MI team. Santner and Jacks were not available, Deepak Chahar was not there. Anyone can come in this team, they can change the combination any way, they have such a strong line-up," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Fans would be hoping Rohit can continue his good form going ahead in the tournament as that will augur well for the Mumbai Indians. Given his experience, Rohit would look to guide the MI side this season. The former India captain has not been playing a lot of cricket having retired from Tests and T20Is. He last played an ODI series for the country against New Zealand in the beginning of the year. An innings of such nature is bound to give a lot of confidence to Rohit.

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MI Make Mockery of 220/4

MI won the game by six wickets and with five balls to spare. Rohit and Ryan Rickleton set up the win with a blistering opening stand off 148 in 71 balls. The win is MI's first in 13 years in the opening game of the season. Going ahead, MI would love to continue the winning momentum. MI take on Delhi Capitals in their next game on April 4.

