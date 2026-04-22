CSK Coach Provides Crucial Fitness Update On MS Dhoni Ahead Of High-Voltage MI Clash: 'Decision Will Be Taken By Him'

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Eric Simons has provided a crucial fitness update on stalwart wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.

Simons also revealed whether Dhoni will feature in CSK’s upcoming match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, April 23.

CSK Coach Opens Up On MS Dhoni's Availability

Speaking about Dhoni’s availability, Simons said the decision would be taken jointly by Dhoni and the medical staff, adding that the veteran will play only if he is fully fit.

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"The decision on MS Dhoni will be taken tomorrow by him and the medical staff, if he is absolutely ready to go," Simons said as quoted by India Today.

Before the start of Chennai’s IPL 2026 campaign, the franchise had released an official statement confirming that Dhoni would be unavailable for the first two weeks of the tournament as he was undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain.

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"MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala," CSK wrote on X.

MS Dhoni's Numbers In IPL

Dhoni missed CSK’s first six matches of IPL 2026 due to the injury.

The 44-year-old has played 278 matches and 242 innings in his IPL career, scoring 5,439 runs at a strike rate of 137.45 and an average of 38.30. While he is yet to score a century, he has registered 24 fifties.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni endured a modest season, featuring in 14 matches and 13 innings, where he scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17 and an average of 24.50.

So far in IPL 2026, CSK have played six matches, winning two and losing four. They currently sit in eighth place on the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.780.