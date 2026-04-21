WATCH: CSK Stalwart MS Dhoni Resumes Wicketkeeping Duties At Nets, Teases Much-Awaited Return Ahead of High-Voltage MI Clash

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Rajat Patidar’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

Ahead of this high-voltage clash, MS Dhoni has resumed his wicketkeeping duties in the nets, easing concerns over the CSK veteran’s fitness.

Dhoni missed CSK’s first six matches of IPL 2026 after sustaining a calf strain before the start of the season.

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MS Dhoni Starts Wicketkeeping Duties At Nets

CSK shared a clip of Dhoni practicing on their official social media handle, captioning it, "Rule No. 1: Don’t step out when Thala’s behind the stumps. Rule No. 2: Read Rule No. 1 again."

MS Dhoni's Numbers In IPL

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in IPL history, Dhoni has etched his name in the record books with consistent performances in the league.

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The 44-year-old has played 278 matches and 242 innings in his IPL career, scoring 5,439 runs at a strike rate of 137.45 and an average of 38.30. While he is yet to score a century, he has registered 24 fifties.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni endured a modest season, featuring in 14 matches and 13 innings, where he scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17 and an average of 24.50.

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So far in IPL 2026, CSK have played six matches, winning two and losing four. They currently sit in eighth place on the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.780.