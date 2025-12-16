Updated 16 December 2025 at 14:51 IST
CSK Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: Chennai Super Kings Team Full Players List
CSK Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: Here's CSK Players List updated during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
CSK Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: It is no secret that Chennai Super Kings is not just one of the most successful teams with five titles, but also one of the most-hyped IPL teams in the history of the league. Heading into the auction, CSK came in with Rs 43.4 Cr. Even before the auction, CSK stirred massive buzz when they got Sanju Samson on a trade.
Ruturaj Gaikwad would continue to lead the side. Gaikwad would get a lot of assistance from MS Dhoni.
CSK players list 2026
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remaining purse: Rs 43.4 crore.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Sanju Samson (traded from RR), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton
