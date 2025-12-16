Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • CSK Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: Chennai Super Kings Team Full Players List

Updated 16 December 2025 at 14:51 IST

CSK Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: Chennai Super Kings Team Full Players List

CSK Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: Here's CSK Players List updated during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
CSK, IPL 2026
CSK, IPL 2026 | Image: ANI

CSK Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: It is no secret that Chennai Super Kings is not just one of the most successful teams with five titles, but also one of the most-hyped IPL teams in the history of the league. Heading into the auction, CSK came in with Rs 43.4 Cr. Even before the auction, CSK stirred massive buzz when they got Sanju Samson on a trade. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad would continue to lead the side. Gaikwad would get a lot of assistance from MS Dhoni. 

ALSO READ: RCB Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

CSK players list 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remaining purse: Rs 43.4 crore.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Sanju Samson (traded from RR), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 16 December 2025 at 14:50 IST