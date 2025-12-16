CSK Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: Chennai Super Kings Team Full Players List

CSK Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: It is no secret that Chennai Super Kings is not just one of the most successful teams with five titles, but also one of the most-hyped IPL teams in the history of the league. Heading into the auction, CSK came in with Rs 43.4 Cr. Even before the auction, CSK stirred massive buzz when they got Sanju Samson on a trade.