Updated 16 December 2025 at 14:35 IST
RCB Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Full Players List
RCB Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: Here's RCB Players List updated during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
RCB Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the most popular teams in the history of the cash-rich Indian Premier League and a big reason for that is Virat Kohli, who is considered to be a demi-god in the cricketing parlons. But despite being one of the most-hyped IPL teams in the history, they had not won the coveted title for the 18 season, before finally clinching their maiden title in 2025. Now, RCB will start defending champions and there would be a lot of focus on them. Ahead of the mini-auction that is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, RCB have retained 17 players. And now, they head into the auction with a purse of Rs 16.40 crore.
Some of the big names RCB released ahead of the mini-auction are England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, along with Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Mohit Rathee and Sachin Baby. In fact when the mini-auction started, RCB had the lowest purse as well.
RCB players signed in IPL 2026 Mini-Auction
To be updated shortly
Advertisement
Players retained: Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal
RCB Full IPL 2026 squad after mini-auction
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 14:32 IST