RCB Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Full Players List

RCB Full Squad, IPL Auction 2026 Players List: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the most popular teams in the history of the cash-rich Indian Premier League and a big reason for that is Virat Kohli, who is considered to be a demi-god in the cricketing parlons. But despite being one of the most-hyped IPL teams in the history, they had not won the coveted title for the 18 season, before finally clinching their maiden title in 2025. Now, RCB will start defending champions and there would be a lot of focus on them. Ahead of the mini-auction that is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, RCB have retained 17 players. And now, they head into the auction with a purse of Rs 16.40 crore.