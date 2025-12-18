CSK, KKR Ignored as R. Ashwin Names His Top 4 IPL 2026 Teams After Auction

IPL 2026: The mini auction took place earlier in the week in Abu Dhabi and it was a heated affair at the bidding. Now that the auction is over and the teams have been finalised, former India cricketer R. Ashwin has made a massive prediction. Ashwin has picked his top four teams. His prediction is rather bold as he left out Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, two of the most successful sides in the history of the league.

Ashwin Picks Top-4

Mumbai Indians: Ashwin's first choice was Mumbai Indians. Ashwin reckons MI maintained their core and that was a massive reason why they were his first choice. The Mumbai franchise also managed to get back Quinton de Kock for a steal at Rs 1 Cr.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ashwin picked the defending champions as his second choice to make the final four in IPL 2026. While speaking of RCB, Ashwin also mentioned Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal. He reckons for RCB to do well, Hazlewood and Dayal would have to do well.

