CSK, KKR Ignored as R. Ashwin Names His Top 4 IPL 2026 Teams After Auction
IPL 2026: Former India cricketer R. Ashwin, who follows Indian cricket closely, has picked his top four sides and surprisingly KKR, CSK do not make his list.
IPL 2026: The mini auction took place earlier in the week in Abu Dhabi and it was a heated affair at the bidding. Now that the auction is over and the teams have been finalised, former India cricketer R. Ashwin has made a massive prediction. Ashwin has picked his top four teams. His prediction is rather bold as he left out Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, two of the most successful sides in the history of the league.
Ashwin Picks Top-4
Mumbai Indians: Ashwin's first choice was Mumbai Indians. Ashwin reckons MI maintained their core and that was a massive reason why they were his first choice. The Mumbai franchise also managed to get back Quinton de Kock for a steal at Rs 1 Cr.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ashwin picked the defending champions as his second choice to make the final four in IPL 2026. While speaking of RCB, Ashwin also mentioned Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal. He reckons for RCB to do well, Hazlewood and Dayal would have to do well.
Punjab Kings: The former CSK player, Ashwin, reckoned the runner-up from 2025 will make the top four in 2026. Ashwin reckoned PBKS would do well as they held onto their core.
