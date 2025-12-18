Updated 18 December 2025 at 13:18 IST
Joe Burns Removed as Italy Captain For Men's T20 World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: In a stunning move, Joe Burns has been removed as the captain of the Italian Cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: Joe Burns, who was supposed to lead the Italian side in their maiden T20 World Cup, has been removed. The Italian Cricket Federation has now confirmed the Australian will not feature in the tournament. What is understood is that despite preliminary exchanges of availability took place between the board and the player, an official agreement was not signed.
‘Full agreement was never reached’ - Official Statement
"Although preliminary exchanges of availability took place in recent weeks, a full agreement was never reached and, consequently, a formal contract was not signed. At the same time, internal technical and organizational evaluations led to the selection of Wayne Madsen as captain," the board said in an official statement.
Advertisement
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 13:18 IST