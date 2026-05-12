CSK or KKR; Speculations Rife Over Hardik Pandya's Next Team if MI Sack All-Rounder After IPL 2026

IPL 2026: What would be Hardik Pandya's next move if Mumbai Indians decide to offload him after a dismal 2026 season? There is so much speculation over it even before there is clarity on it. We still do not know if Mumbai Indians are releasing their captain or not. Hardik has not featured in MI's last two games and the franchise has claimed that he is suffering from back spasm and that has kept him out of action, but is that true?

Rumours claim that the MI management is unhappy with him and that is the reason why they may release him once the season comes to a close. For the unversed, MI are out of the playoff race and have three games remaining. It is unlikely Hardik is going to play any of these remaining games as MI will in all probability look to prepare for the next season. In that case, what happens to Hardik? Will he go to the auction table and if he does so here are the franchises that could be interested in getting Hardik onboard.

Teams Who Could Gun For Hardik

Kolkata Knight Riders: There is a need for a captain as Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to lead the side well. Hardik has the experience of leading IPL teams and has also captained Gujarat Titans to the title and that makes him an ideal target for the Knights. If they can get Hardik onboard, they can plan a core around him for the future.

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Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni is on his way out certainly and Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been able to live up to the standards set by Dhoni and that is the reason why CSK could very well be interested in Hardik. Apart from Hardik's leadership skills, CSK would also realise that with him they also get a gun finisher.

For the 2026 IPL season, Hardik Pandya's salary is Rs 16.35 crore. Remember, if he goes into the auction, franchises would need to have the budget to actually gun for him.