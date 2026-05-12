IPL 2026: BCCI Levy Heavy Fine On Skipper Axar Patel Despite Delhi Capitals' Commanding Win Over Punjab Kings

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) sealed a much-needed three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday, May 11.

Madhav Tiwari was named Player of the Match for his impressive all-round performance against Punjab Kings. He claimed two wickets in his four-over spell, conceding 40 runs at an economy rate of 10.00. During the run chase, the 22-year-old played a crucial cameo, scoring 18 runs off just eight balls at a strike rate of 225.00, including two fours and one six.

Axar Patel Fined By BCCI For Slow-Over Rate

Despite Delhi Capitals’ victory, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fined DC skipper Axar Patel for maintaining a slow over-rate during the game.

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The DC captain was fined Rs. 12 lakh after his side fell short of the required over-rate against the Punjab-based franchise.

“Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings,” the IPL stated in an official release.

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DC Inch Closer To IPL 2026 Playoffs

Following the win over Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals hold the seventh place in the IPL 2026 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.993. DC have played 12 matches so far, clinching five wins and suffering seven defeats.