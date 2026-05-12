IPL 2026: BCCI Levy Heavy Fine On Skipper Axar Patel Despite Delhi Capitals' Commanding Win Over Punjab Kings
The BCCI has fined Axar Patel after the Delhi Capitals' win over the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026, on May 11.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) sealed a much-needed three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday, May 11.
Madhav Tiwari was named Player of the Match for his impressive all-round performance against Punjab Kings. He claimed two wickets in his four-over spell, conceding 40 runs at an economy rate of 10.00. During the run chase, the 22-year-old played a crucial cameo, scoring 18 runs off just eight balls at a strike rate of 225.00, including two fours and one six.
ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals Edge Closer To IPL 2026 Playoffs With Thrilling Win Over Punjab Kings, Check Out DC's Qualification Scenario
Axar Patel Fined By BCCI For Slow-Over Rate
Despite Delhi Capitals’ victory, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fined DC skipper Axar Patel for maintaining a slow over-rate during the game.
Advertisement
The DC captain was fined Rs. 12 lakh after his side fell short of the required over-rate against the Punjab-based franchise.
“Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings,” the IPL stated in an official release.
Advertisement
DC Inch Closer To IPL 2026 Playoffs
Following the win over Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals hold the seventh place in the IPL 2026 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.993. DC have played 12 matches so far, clinching five wins and suffering seven defeats.
With only two league matches left, DC must win both encounters to stay in contention for the top four. Moreover, Axar Patel’s side will need convincing wins to boost their net run rate. Delhi will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, followed by a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 24 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.