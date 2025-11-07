Updated 7 November 2025 at 18:36 IST
Not Done Yet! CSK Assured Of MS Dhoni’s Return In The IPL For 2026 Season: Report
MS Dhoni will return for IPL 2026, as said by CSK. At 44, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter isn’t done yet and will feature in another thrilling season with Chennai Super Kings.
MS Dhoni takes the successful review for the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during their IPL 2025 match, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI
MS Dhoni will return for one more round of thrilling IPL action in 2026. Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed the revelation to Cricbuzz, saying, “That's right.” It indicates that the 44-year-old former Indian wicketkeeper-batter is not yet done with franchise cricket and will be back for more in the upcoming season.
More to follow…
