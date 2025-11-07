Ashleigh Gardner Replaces Ellyse Perry To Become Sydney Sixers' New Captain Ahead Of WBBL Season 11

Women's Big Bash League: Star Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been appointed as the new captain of the Sydney Sixers ahead of the 2025 edition of the Women's Big Bash League.

Ashleigh Gardner will be replacing her teammate Ellyse Perry as the new skipper of the Sydney-based franchise. The change came after the Sydney Sixers failed to qualify for the finals in the previous two seasons of the Women's Big Bash League.

Ashleigh Gardner Opens Up On Becoming Sydney Sixers' New Captain

While speaking on her appointment, Ashleigh Gardner said that she is honoured to be appointed as the new captain of the Sixers. The 28-year-old added that in the past she has learned from the amazing leaders like Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.

"I'm honoured to be appointed captain of the Sydney Sixers, a club I've proudly represented for my whole career. Over the past decade I've learned from some amazing leaders, including Pez (Perry) and Midge (Healy) at the Sixers, and I can't wait to lead the team in WBBL 11," Ashleigh Gardner said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Ashleigh Gardner also hailed the Sydney Sixers fans, calling them the best in the league.

"Our fans are the best in the league, and their support over the past decade has been incredible. I know the whole squad is hungry to bring them a third WBBL trophy this year," she added.

Gardner has played 135 matches for Sydney Sixers, amassing 2607 runs, and taking 102 wickets.

Alyssa Healy Set To Miss Sydney Sixers' Opening Fixture In WBBL 11

Earlier on November 6, it was confirmed that Australia captain Alyssa Healy will be missing the season opener at the Women's Big Bash League 11 with the Sydney Sixers due to a thumb injury.

During the recently concluded Women's World Cup 2025, the Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy sustained a thumb injury in the second semi-final match at the marquee event against India. Healy injured her right thumb when she dropped India batter Jemimah Rodrigues' catch in the second innings. Following that, Jemimah went on to play an unbeaten 127-run knock from 134 balls.