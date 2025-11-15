CSK's Best Playing XI After Retain And Release of Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Featuring Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson

IPL Retention: Chennai Super Kings is one of the best franchises ever in the history of the Indian Premier League. But, last season was not one of their best and hence a few surprising moves have been made at the retention. Even before November 15 - retention day - CSK had traded Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Now, with so much buzz around the yellow army - let us look at the possible playing XI for IPL 2026 (remember the auction is yet to happen where a few players may be added).

Samson at No. 3?

In all probability, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre would open. Both have good knowledge about the IPL and that should help. At No. 3, CSK is certainly going to have their debutant Sanju Samson. Spotlight would be on the Keralite for obvious reasons. Dewald Brevis, who is highly-rated, may be occupying the No. 4 position and he is going to be followed by Shivam Dube and Jamie Overton - the two allrounders. With so much talk around his batting number, it seems like he will play at No. 7 as the finisher - if needed. Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis could be the two pacers, while Noor Ahmed, Shreyas Gopal are like to be the spinners in the XI.

This is how the CSK XI looks like at the moment, but certainly it will change after the auction process which is expected to happen in the third week of December. CSK will enter the IPL 2026 auction with the second-highest purse at Rs 43.40 crore.

CSK Best Playing XI After Retention

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Shreyas Gopal, Nathan Ellis