'As Fit As Any Player': CSK Star Dewald Brevis Hails MS Dhoni Amidst Calls For Legendary Wicket-Keeper To Retire From IPL

Chennai Super Kings had an extremely disappointing season of the Indian Premier League as they finished at the bottom of the table. Chennai Super Kings who are five time IPL champions looked like a shell of their former selves as they could only manage to win four games throughout the season. Most of the flak was faced by legendary wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni who is playing his 18th season of the tournament. MS Dhoni is currently 43 years of age and there have been calls asking him to retire due to his age and him not being able to keep up with the fast pace of the game.

Dewald Brevis' Massive Claim Regarding MS Dhoni

Following the end of the season for Chennai Super Kings, CSK star Dewald Brevis has made a massive claim regarding MS Dhoni as he has claimed that despite MS Dhoni being 43 years of age, he is as fit as any player. He even talked about MS Dhoni as a person off the field and stated that the stand-in captain of CSK is an incredible person and everyone is always welcome to talk to him.

"He's incredible. He's as fit as any player out there. He's incredible off the field. He always has time for you; you're always welcome to go him, have a chat to him, speak about cricket, life, anything. He's a real living legend and his knowledge for the game is incredible. He's got a visual and he just sees things happening even before it's happened. It's great to learn from him and to play on the side of him," said Dewald Brevis while speaking to talkSport.

CSK Looking To Rebuild Squad Around Young Player For 2026

Chennai Super Kings who are known to have an older squad than the rest of the franchises are looking to rebuild a young squad for the 2026 Indian Premier League. Following the failure of 2025, CSK will be looking to let go of their restrictive ideology and get young players into the side.