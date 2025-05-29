IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Gives Prabhsimran Singh a Fiery Send-off After PBKS Batter is Dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The IPL 2025 playoff game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings was always going to be a fiery affair, given it was going to be a battle between two teams who have never won the IPL trophy in their history. And that was exactly how Qualifier 1 in Chandigarh on Thursday (May 29) as the RCB players in particular were fired up, especially Virat Kohli. (PBKS v RCB LIVE)

One of the key batters for PBKS was going to be Prabhsimran Singh, as the dashing opening batter has been one of the most in-form batters for the side during this season.

But he was unable to make much of an impact for the Shreyas Iyer-led side as he was dismissed for just 18 runs in the early stage of the match.

Kohli's Reaction to Prabhsimran's Dismissal

To the surprise of no one, Prabhsimran's dismissal led to a very fiery send off from former RCB skipper Kohli.

The former India captain has been known for his passionate, in-your-face celebrations when an opposition player gets dismissed and this was no different.

Kohli celebrated loudly as Prabhsimran walked away from the field, dejected at not being able to make a big score despite making a good score.

To make things worse, he was dismissed shortly after his opening partner Priyansh Arya departed from the middle.

RCB Opt to Bowl After Winning Toss

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and decided to bowl first in what is a crucial game for the franchise.

After winning the toss, captain Rajat Patidar revealed that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was back in the playing XI for the game.

For RCB, winning the Qualifier 1 would be a key step in their journey towards winning their first-ever title.