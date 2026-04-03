CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026, Match No 7: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Chennai host Punjab at the MA. Chidambaram stadium on Friday. While the home side will look for their first win, Punjab would like to continue their winning momentum. In recent times, Punjab has had the wood over Chennai winning six of their last seven games against the CSK side. In what comes as a big setback, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer will not be playing the match tonight due to an injury.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match will take place on Friday, April 3.

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Where Will The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match will take place at the MA. Chidambaram in Chennai.

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At What Time Will The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Start?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

CSK vs PBKS Probable XII

CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry