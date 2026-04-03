Yuvraj Singh Apologises to MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev Over Controversial Comments Made by His Father: 'Not Okay'

Former India legend Yuvraj Singh had to apologise to MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev for controversial comments made by his father Yograj. Speaking in a podcast, Yuvraj smartly distanced himself from the comments made by his father. He also said that he gets uncomfortable hearing his father's interviews.

‘Would like to apologise to Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni’

“I would like to apologise to Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni for these comments,” he told Sports Tak. He also said that he had told his father not to make such comments as it is not okay.

“Kapil was a great player and captain for India. I don’t know what the issue was between him and my father. I have played with MS Dhoni and have always expressed my relationship with him. But what my dad has said about him — I told him, ‘it’s not okay’. It reflects on me as I have played with him," he said while lavishing praise on the two great Indian cricketing icons.

Advertisement

Stressing over his disapproval, he said: “I told him I would appreciate it if he didn’t say these things, whatever the reasons. I sincerely would like to apologise to both of them. And they also know that those words are not mine. As cricketers, I have huge respect for them for whatever they have done for the country.”

Advertisement

Yuvraj, a Legend in His Own Right