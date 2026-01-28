Updated 28 January 2026 at 15:57 IST
'Dada Is One Of The Best Captains': Graeme Smith Hopeful To See Pretoria Capitals Coach Sourav Ganguly In SA20 Next Year
Sourav Ganguly couldn't lead Pretoria Capitals to their maiden SA20 title, but his coaching antics have attracted major attention.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Pretoria Capitals came very close to securing their maiden Sa20 title on Sunday. Despite Dewald Brevis' century in the summit clash, Sourav Ganguly's team couldn't get the job done, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape lifted their 3rd SA20 title in Cape Town.
Sourav Ganguly Recived Ultimate Praise After Leading Pretoria Capitals To SA20 Final
This was Ganguly's maiden voyage as a head coach, and he showed signs of being a shrewd tactician, leading the Capitals all the way to the final. Eastern Cape stole the thunder with a brilliant batting masterclass, but Ganguly's heroics haven't gone unnoticed.
SA20 has managed to grab eyeballs and has gained popularity since its inception. SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith heaped Praise on Ganguly's coaching traits, insisting he would like to see the Indian captain for one more year in SA20.
“We have seen the impact of having outstanding people and leaders around the game. Dada is one of the best captains and obviously an icon in India. He brings leadership across the board, and I was really happy to see that things went well for him.
Advertisement
"I know he is supremely disappointed about not being able to get over the line at the end, but he did well in the recruitment phase and throughout the tournament. After two poor seasons from the Capitals, it was a big one for them.
"I know he is a very proud and competitive man. I am sure he is disappointed, but we would love to have him back next year."
Advertisement
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Lifted Their 3rd SA20 Title
Batting first, Capitals lost two wickets very early, but Bryce Parsons and Brevis steadied the ship with a much-needed partnership. Despite Brevis's sensational hundred, the Capitals could only post 158 runs on the board. The likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Shai Hope failed to grind out anything in this crucial clash.
Marco Jansen continued to impress and picked up three wickets for the Eastern Cape. The Sunrisers also lost Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow very early, but Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke ensured they completed the run chase without any further hiccups.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 28 January 2026 at 15:57 IST