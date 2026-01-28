Suryakumar Yadav Moves To 7th, Abhishek Sharma Extends Lead At Top Of Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Suryakumar Yadav has been rewarded for his consistent form and has entered the top ten in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings. The Indian captain climbed five places to 7th position, while Abhishek Sharma has extended his lead at the top over second-placed Phil Salt.

Suryakumar ended his prolonged half-century drought in the 2nd T20I and followed it up with another exemplary knock in the next game as India wrapped up the T20I series in Guwahati. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Indian skipper's return to form will be a huge boost for the Men In Blue, who will be defending their T20 World Cup crown on home soil this time.

ICC T20I Men's Batting rankings | Courtesy: ICC

Tilak Varma has remained third, but 4th placed Jos Buttler is closing on him with just 11 rating points separating the two. Among the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya rose one spot and is currently the 3rd best in the list. Varun Chakravarthy didn't feature in the last match, but his position at the top remains untouched. Jasprit Bumrah's antics with the ball moved him to 13th in the T20I bowling rankings.

Abhishek’s current rating of 929 points is only two shy of his career-best 931, which he reached during the Asia Cup last year.



