Dale Steyn Admires Virat Kohli's Relentless Drive To Score Following Historic ODI Ton In Ranchi: 'He Wants To Be Here'

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn acknowledged Virat Kohli's hunger and relentless drive that powered India towards a significant victory over South Africa in One-Day cricket.

Virat Kohli looked in his prime when he carried Team India on his back against South Africa. In the recently concluded series opener clash against the Proteas Men, the India superstar proved his value for the team with a timeless performance in Ranchi.

Dale Steyn Applauds Virat Kohli’s Hunger and Form After Ranchi Century

Dale Steyn was mighty impressed with Virat Kohli's attitude and drive to compete, which the former Protea fast bowler believes sets him apart from the rest.

The ex-SA bowler admitted that while other players in their 37s or 38s prefer staying at home with their family, kids and pets, Kohli is in a zone where he is keen to compete for the Men in Blue.

Advertisement

“A key thing he said is that he's excited about playing. When you speak to most 37 or 38-year-olds, they say they hate leaving home, their dog, their kids.

"But he's in a place mentally where he's eager to be out there playing for India. You can see it when he's running between the wickets, fielding and diving. He's mentally young, fresh, and wants to be here," Dale Steyn said.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Delivered A Knock To Remember For A Lifetime

Virat Kohli proved why he is still the best in the game as he turned the clock back with a vintage performance in Ranchi. Fans could see the drive in the Indian cricketer by the way he ran between the wickets and was pushing for a big score in the competition.

At the JSCA International Cricket Stadium, Virat Kohli put up a clinical 135 off 120 and made history. He picked up his 52nd ODI century in style, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the cricketer with the most centuries in a single format.