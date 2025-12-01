Sitanshu Kotak Avoids Definitive Answer On Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup Aspirations: ‘No Point Talking About All This'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has stated that there is no point in discussing the 2027 World Cup when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still actively playing.

Following their respective Test and T20I retirements, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have become one-format players primarily focusing on One-Day cricket.

Their past performances have been indicative of them performing at their best. It will automatically spark a frenzy about their participation in the 2027 World Cup.

Kotak Gives a Diplomatic Response to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 2027 Ambitions

Coach Sitanshu Kotak believes people need to focus on the present and that there is no point in discussing their future aspirations at this stage.

The Indian batting coach further emphasised that chatter about the 2027 World Cup shouldn't happen now, as it is two years away.

"I don't know why we need to look at all this - he's really batting well, and I don't see any reason we need to talk about his future. Just the way he's batting, it's just brilliant. The way he's performing, [and] his fitness - there are no questions about anything.

"I feel such things [the 2027 World Cup] shouldn't even be spoken about after the way he plays and performs. That is something which is two years away. There's no point talking about all this. For us, once the team arrives and we start practice, we just enjoy," Sitanshu Kotak said at the post-match press conference.

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Light Up Ranchi With Their Performance In ODI Cricket

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reversed time with their superior performance for Team India upon their ODI comeback at home. The star Indian cricket duo lit up the stage with their performance in Ranchi and helped forge a significant target.

Virat Kohli delivered a historic knock with the bat and secured the most hundreds in ODI history and in one format. The 37-year-old Indian cricketer was laser-focused like a cheetah and utilised precise shot selections to put up a phenomenal outing.