Former Cricketer Blames Tactical Errors For SRH's Defeat To RCB In IPL 2026 Opener: 'It Is Difficult To Defend High Targets'

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) conceded a six-wicket defeat to Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.

RCB speedster Jacob Duffy was named Player of the Match following his three-wicket haul against the Sunrisers.

After losing quick wickets in the first innings, Ishan Kishan and Aniket Verma helped the Hyderabad-based franchise recover. SRH posted 201/9 on the scoreboard, but their bowling attack faltered in the second innings. The bowlers failed to pick wickets at crucial moments, allowing Virat Kohli (69* off 38 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26 balls) to guide RCB to victory in the 19th season opener of the IPL.

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Dale Steyn Pinpoints Reasons Behind SRH's Defeat To RCB

Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Dale Steyn hailed Kishan’s 80-run knock, describing it as “beautiful” to watch. He added that SRH’s bowling attack lacked clear plans.

Steyn also expressed surprise at Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling only two overs in the second innings.

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“SRH skipper Ishan Kishan batted beautifully. His knock of 80 runs was beautiful to watch. I felt he controlled the innings well and allowed SRH to maintain their aggressive batting intent in the first half. But in the second half, there were literally no plans being implemented by SRH’s bowlers. It is difficult to defend high targets with the kind of bowling attack they have. I was a bit surprised that Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled only those two overs in the Powerplay and never got the chance to bowl after that,” Steyn said.

He further emphasized that SRH’s bowlers must take wickets and apply pressure on opponents to defend 200-plus targets.

“There are quite a few discussions that need to happen between the SRH team management and the captain on how best to use their resources. The kind of aggressive cricket they play, even in Hyderabad, the pitch will be a flat deck. So, they need their bowlers to take wickets and put pressure on the opposition batters. Otherwise, it will be a massive challenge defending a score of 200-plus runs with the kind of bowlers they have. They need to be smarter, bowl differently, and stick to a plan—which unfortunately against RCB they could not,” he added.

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