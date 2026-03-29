Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Batting Heroics Against SRH In IPL 2026 Opener: 'He Looks For Ways To Improve Himself'

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a commanding six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2026 season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.

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Jacob Duffy, Virat Kohli Help RCB Clinch Convincing Win Over SRH

RCB speedster Jacob Duffy was named Player of the Match following his three-wicket haul in the first innings. However, talismanic batter Virat Kohli’s heroics during the run chase were equally celebrated.

In the second innings, Kohli remained unbeaten, scoring 69 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 181.58. The 37-year-old struck five fours and five sixes during his stay at the crease.

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Kohli’s batting brilliance made the 201-run chase look effortless for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

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Dale Steyn Showers Praise On Virat Kohli

Speaking on Star Sports, former South African bowler Dale Steyn showered praise on Kohli, noting that the RCB opener continues to look for ways to improve himself every IPL season.

“A lot of players, when they reach the level Virat Kohli is at right now, look to change their game by a couple of percentages. That is what Virat has been doing every IPL season. He looks for ways to improve himself, and the new improvement he has made in his game is his six-hitting ability, which has increased over the last two seasons,” Steyn said.

Steyn explained why Kohli is regarded as a class batter, highlighting his ability to consistently execute aerial shots.

“As a batter, it’s about recognizing the ball you want to hit for a six. In the past, Virat had a set mindset of playing a particular shot. But now, his mentality has changed a lot after retiring from Test cricket. Virat is so good and backs himself so much that he is able to execute aerial shots time and again. This just shows the class of the man,” he added.