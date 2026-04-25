Dale Steyn Lauds Virat Kohli’s Chase Masterclass As RCB Beat GT In IPL 2026: 'He's A Genius'

IPL 2026: Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn lauded Virat Kohli as "the best chaser to have ever played the game" after the batter's 81-run knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win by five wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday.

Chasing a target of 206 against GT, Kohli delivered a strong performance, scoring 81 runs off 44 balls, including eight fours and four sixes. With this innings, he reclaimed the Orange Cap as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026. Opening the innings, Kohli maintained an excellent strike rate of 184.09. He now has 328 runs from seven matches.

Speaking at ESPNcricinfo's Time: Out show, Dale Steyn praised Kohli as a "genius" and credited the batter for reading the situation well and playing what's in front of him. He highlighted Kohli's ability to plan a chase from the very first ball and described him as the greatest chaser in cricket history.

Advertisement

"He's a genius. He's always looking to try and get better. He's what we talk about. He plays what's in front of him. He reads the situation. Probably one of the best players that I've ever known that reads the situation and calculates how the game needs to be panned out from the first ball that he's faced. He's kind of worked out a road to get to the final runs. He's the best chaser to have ever played the game," Steyn said.

Advertisement

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop praised Kohli's adaptability, calling it extraordinary that, even in his mid-30s, he continues to evolve and thrive in the fast-paced modern game while successfully redefining his role.

Notably, while Kohli has always been amongst the runs, he has often been criticised for a relatively lower strike rate compared to some of the modern-day power hitters. However, he has silenced those critics by amassing 328 runs at an impressive strike rate of 163.18.

"I love Kohli the batter. But the evolution of those numbers for a guy who is in his mid-30s now, [that he] continues to evolve in a game that has gone high-tempo and high-gear is to me extraordinary, that he's been able to do this and find a role for himself in such a position," said the former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.

Coming to the match, after an early wicket of RCB opener Jacob Bethell, Kohli's brilliance was well-supported by Devdutt Padikkal's audacious ball-striking as the duo put together a 115-run partnership off just 59 balls, laying the foundation for RCB's five-wicket victory. Kohli led the charge with a fluent Player of the Match-winning 81 runs knock, while Padikkal contributed with a brisk 55 from 27 balls to provide strong support.

RCB briefly wobbled in the middle overs as wickets from Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar brought GT back into the contest, but Krunal Pandya (23* off 12) turned the game with a decisive late assault, including 15 runs in the 18th over. He finished the chase alongside Tim David as RCB reached 206/5 with seven balls to spare.