'Virat Kohli Isn't A Natural Six-Hitter But...': RCB’s Chase Master Earns Massive Praise After Win Over GT In IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Talismanic Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli received high praise following his masterclass against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his 81-run knock off 44 balls at a strike rate of 184.09 during the run chase. He struck eight fours and four sixes before being dismissed by GT pacer Jason Holder in the fourth delivery of the 14th over.

Virat Kohli Garners Praise After Batting Heroics Vs GT

After the match, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to his official social media handle to praise Kohli, noting that while he is not a “natural six-hitter,” the RCB star has worked hard to evolve his game. Kaif hailed Kohli’s adaptability and courage to step out of his comfort zone.

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“Virat Kohli taking his IPL sixes tally to 303 is an incredible achievement. Imagine Gayle has 360 and Rohit 310. Kohli isn’t a natural six-hitter but he worked on his game to meet the demand of the modern game. His greatness is his adaptability and showing courage to come out of his comfort zone,” Kaif wrote on X.

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Kohli Etches Name In IPL Record Books

During RCB’s victory over GT, Kohli also became the first batter to hit 800-plus fours in the tournament. He now has 807 boundaries in the IPL.

The 37-year-old further joined an elite list by becoming only the third batter to smash 300-plus sixes in IPL history, after Chris Gayle (357) and Rohit Sharma (310).

Across his IPL career, Kohli has played 274 matches and 266 innings, scoring 8,989 runs at a strike rate of 133.76 and an average of 39.95. His record includes eight centuries and 66 fifties.