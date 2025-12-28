'Daughters Of Bharat Created History': PM Modi Hails India's Maiden Women's ODI WC Win As He Recalls Moments Of Pride In 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed India's achievements in sports during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday. PM Modi hailed the Indian Men's team for their Champions Trophy success while he also highlighted the Women's Team's maiden World Cup triumph on home soil, followed by the Women's blind team's success in the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the programme, PM Modi said, “2025 was also a memorable year in terms of sports. Our Men's Cricket team won the ICC Champions' Trophy. The women's cricket team won the World Cup for the first time. The daughters of Bharat created history by winning the women's blind T20 World Cup. The Indian tricolour was raised high with pride as India won the Asia Cup T20 trophy. By winning several medals in world championships, para-athletes proved that no obstacle can stop determination.”

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. created history as the Women In Blue defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium to lay their hands on the coveted World Cup Trophy for the very first time.

