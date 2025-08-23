David Miller, Keshav Maharaj Return As South Africa Announce T20I Squad For England Tour

Both Keshav Maharaj and David Miller have returned to the South Africa T20I squad for the upcoming England tour. The Proteas will play a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series on English soil

Marco Jansen also returned to the squad after a prolonged injury layoff. The Punjab Kings pacer was last featured in the World Test Championship final and could return to action next month. Miller received special permission to feature for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred and wasn't a part of the Australia series.

Maharaj wasn't a part of the last two T20I series, but coach Shukri Conrad insisted he has always been a part of the plan. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "We were experimenting with the spin-bowling allrounders in our most recent T20I series, and Keshav was always part of our broader plans.

"His return to the squad strengthens our spin options. Beyond his obvious skill with the ball, he brings calmness and leadership to the group."

South Africa will also continue to manage the workload of Kagiso Rabada, who hurt his hamstring in the WTC final. Young sensation Kwena Maphaka has been added to the ODI squad as Rabada's cover, as South Africa will continue to assess their asset's fitness. The ODi series will commence on September 2.

South Africa ODI Squad For England

Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa T20I Squad For England