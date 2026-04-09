David Miller Under Fire Following Delhi Capitals' Narrow Defeat To Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026: 'You Are Still Part Of GT'

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a close defeat to Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8.

It was a thrilling encounter between Gujarat and Delhi, going down to the very last ball. Before the fifth delivery of the final over, DC needed two runs from two balls. However, Proteas batter David Miller chose not to take a single. On the last delivery, Miller was unlucky as he failed to secure the win for the Delhi-based franchise.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh criticized Miller for his decision not to take the single.

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He claimed Miller’s approach made it seem as though he was still playing for the Titans.

“He (David Miller) tried to play the hero and said, no, I’ll hit two runs on the last ball. What happened after that? The last ball ended up being a dot, Kuldeep got run out, and the match they were set to win was lost. Gujarat Titans said, thank you very much, David Miller, because what you did made it feel like you are still part of GT,” Harbhajan Singh said.

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David Miller Represented GT In The 2022-2024 Seasons

Earlier, Miller represented the Gujarat-based franchise from the 2022 to 2024 seasons. Delhi Capitals acquired him in the mini-auction before the 2026 season for Rs. 2 crore.

The 36-year-old has played 144 matches and 137 innings in his IPL career, scoring 3,139 runs at a strike rate of 139.01 and an average of 36.50. He has registered one century and 13 half-centuries in his IPL career.