WATCH | GT Coach Ashish Nehra FUMES After Captain Shubman Gill's Unnecessary Overthrow Cost 5 Runs During IPL 2026 Match vs DC

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Gujarat's Head coach Ashish Nehra could not hold onto his anger as it spilled over when Shubman Gill's unnecessary overthrow cost them five runs at a crucial juncture in the game. The incident took place in the 15th over of the game when the Capitals were chasing and KL Rahul was in the middle. Ashok Sharma bowled a pinpoint yorker to Tristan Stubbs, who dug it out.

The ball went towards cover, where Gill picked it up and had a shy at the stumps as the batters took off for a run. The Gill throw hit the stumps and then ricocheted off it to go to the boundary. The Capitals got five runs off one ball and that did not go down well with Nehra, who was visibly upset. Here is the viral clip.

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Eventually the game went right down to the wire and the Titans emerged on top by a solitary run. For the Titans, Rashid Khan was the star with the ball as his three wickets proved crucial in the win.

Gill spoke about the overthrow after the match and reckoned that could have made a difference in the end in a tight finish.

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"Apart from, the overthrows that I gave and the boundary that I gave. I think those 5-6 runs, obviously in fielding, it makes a difference especially in a game like this, you see you're winning by one run. So every effort and every misfield or every good effort counts. Definitely very pleased, 210. We always thought on this wicket, we are 10-15 runs above par," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

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