David Warner Hails 'Absolute Legend' Virat Kohli After Indian Legend Announces Test Retirement

"Absolute legend of our game. I’ll never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this guy was a serious competitor and going to be great, someone everyone would admire. You had to fill the shoes of some great players to ever play for India and carry the nation. Wow, did you not disappoint? Thank you for being you, which got the best out of all of us who competed against you. Enjoy the time now away from the whites. Enjoy the extra family time. Thanks @virat.kohli," he said in an Instagram post.