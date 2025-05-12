David Warner Hails 'Absolute Legend' Virat Kohli After Indian Legend Announces Test Retirement

Updated May 12th 2025, 22:43 IST
The sudden retirement of Virat Kohli from Test cricket led to a flurry of tributes from fans, experts and even players all across the world.
The latest tribute to come in is from someone who went up against Kohli in many verbal jousts - Australian legend David Warner.
Warner took to Instagram to post a picture of him and Kohli together, calling him an ‘absolute legend’ of the game.
"Absolute legend of our game. I’ll never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this guy was a serious competitor and going to be great, someone everyone would admire. You had to fill the shoes of some great players to ever play for India and carry the nation. Wow, did you not disappoint? Thank you for being you, which got the best out of all of us who competed against you. Enjoy the time now away from the whites. Enjoy the extra family time. Thanks @virat.kohli," he said in an Instagram post.
Kohli scored 9230 runs, including 30 Test centuries and 31 fifties, with a highest score of 254 not out in a career that saw him bat predominantly in the number 4 position.
However, Kohli also saw his average drop significantly during the final 2 seasons of his career - he averaged just 32.56 in 2023 and 2024, which is a huge drop-off to his peak years between 2011 and 2019 when he averaged close to 55.
Nonetheless, Kohli remains one of India's finest batters across formats and filling his shoes will not be an easy task.
