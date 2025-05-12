Sachin Tendulkar Hails Virat Kohli, Reveals Special Gesture During His Last Test: 'Too Personal For Me To Accept'

Sachin Tendulkar has paid a fine tribute to Virat Kohli after the latter announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. Ahead of the England Test series, the 36-year-old hung up his boots from the longest format.

Sachin Tendulkar Posts Heartfelt Tribute For Virat Kohli

In a post on X, Sachin revealed that the former Indian captain did offer him the thread of his late father.

"As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes.

"Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport.

"What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players.

Congratulations on a very special Test career."

Tributes have poured in from every corner of the world as Virat stepped away from the red ball format permanently.

Virat Kohli Wasn't At His Best In Recent Times