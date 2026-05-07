David Warner To Accept Drink Driving Charge, Admits 'Reckless And Foolish' Mistake

Former Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to accept a “drink-driving” charge, his lawyer has confirmed. Warner was charged with mid-range drink driving last month after he returned a positive result following a random breath test in Sydney on April 5. At Maroubra Police Station, the 39‑year‑old reportedly returned a breath test reading of 0.104, twice the permissible alcohol limit.

David Warnber To Accept Drink Driving Charge

Warner was not needed to appear physically in the court, and he hasn't reached a plea agreement as per cricket.com.au. His lawyer Bobby Hill stated that Warner has accepted that he made a reckless decision. Bobby Hill insisted his client had three glasses of wine at a friend's house on that day.

He told reporters, “He knows what he did was wrong.

“He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber.”

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He further added, “It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate.

"His crime is … choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B."

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David Warner Asked For Leniency

According to Mr Hill, Warner had only had his last drink eleven minutes prior to being pulled over by the police, who allegedly took fifty-two minutes to administer the second breathalyser test. The incident happened during his Easter trip to Australia from the Pakistan Super League, where he led the Karachi Kings.

His lawyer further divulged details that his client is repentant for his deeds and asked for leniency, but he expected to be punished according to the New South Wales law.