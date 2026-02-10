'Day Dreaming': Michael Vaughan Brutally Trolled For Offering to Host India-Pakistan Test Series in UK

India vs Pakistan: In an audacious move on social space, former England captain Michael Vaughan got brutally trolled for offering to host the two countries for a bilateral Test series in the UK. He took to X after the Pakistan government made a stunning U-turn on their boycott threat of the India clash in the T20 World Cup.

Once Pakistan made the U-turn, Vaughan took to social space and made a suggestion. Vaughan said India-Pakistan cricket is good for the game and that the UK would be happy to host the two nations for a three-match Test series.

For the unversed, the two teams - India and Pakistan - face each other only at ICC events. The two cricketing powerhouses do not play bilateral series.

Advertisement

"It’s great for the comp and cricket .. We need them to somehow play a Test series soon as well .. UK would be a great place to host a 3 match series," Vaughan's tweet read.

Vaughan Trolled

Meanwhile, it was absolutely on the cards that the government of Pakistan would make an U-turn on their stand. The U-0turn was expected because it is no secret that Pakistan are financially suffering as a country and would not like to let go off whatever money comes their way.