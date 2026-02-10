Updated 10 February 2026 at 10:02 IST
'Pressure on Them': USA Start Mind Games With Pakistan; Remind Them of 2024 Upset Ahead of T20 World Cup Game
ICC T20 World Cup: USA have started mind games ahead of the crucial Group A clash versus Pakistan.
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of their Group A game against Pakistan, the United States of America have started playing mind games. In a pre-match press conference, USA's Mohammad Mohsin reminded the Men in Green of how they beat them in the previous T20 WC. He also claimed that the pressure is on Pakistan and not on the USA side.
‘We’ve Already Beaten Pakistan, Pressure All on Them'
“We only discussed the positives that we gained from the last game and against Pakistan, because we have beaten them once. I think the pressure is all on them. Anyway, we don't have anything to lose in this World Cup. We are just enjoying our journey, and I think the way it started, it seems to be an exciting one, and hopefully, with tomorrow's win, it's going to be even better,” Mohsin told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Monday.
“We have a lot more skillful team, even though the last team was skilful as well, but we have increased in skill level. So we are hoping to have a good game against them tomorrow and hopefully win again,” he added.
He concluded: “We spoke about it in a way where we carry forward that confidence we gained from beating them in the last World Cup, and hopefully tomorrow we will be more confident than last time, and we'll have a good fight against them.”
Pak vs USA Preview
While the Men in Green are favourites to win the contest, they would be aware of how they lost against the USA in the last edition and will not take them as pushovers. Also, Pakistan were not at their best on Saturday in their opener against the Netherlands. The Pakistan side would look for a convincing win before the big-ticket clash versus India on February 15 in Colombo.
