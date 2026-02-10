'Pressure on Them': USA Start Mind Games With Pakistan; Remind Them of 2024 Upset Ahead of T20 World Cup Game

ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of their Group A game against Pakistan, the United States of America have started playing mind games. In a pre-match press conference, USA's Mohammad Mohsin reminded the Men in Green of how they beat them in the previous T20 WC. He also claimed that the pressure is on Pakistan and not on the USA side.

‘We’ve Already Beaten Pakistan, Pressure All on Them'

“We only discussed the positives that we gained from the last game and against Pakistan, because we have beaten them once. I think the pressure is all on them. Anyway, we don't have anything to lose in this World Cup. We are just enjoying our journey, and I think the way it started, it seems to be an exciting one, and hopefully, with tomorrow's win, it's going to be even better,” Mohsin told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“We have a lot more skillful team, even though the last team was skilful as well, but we have increased in skill level. So we are hoping to have a good game against them tomorrow and hopefully win again,” he added.

He concluded: “We spoke about it in a way where we carry forward that confidence we gained from beating them in the last World Cup, and hopefully tomorrow we will be more confident than last time, and we'll have a good fight against them.”

