Days After RCB's Maiden IPL Title Victory, Virat Kohli's Ex-Bengaluru Teammate Registers For Upcoming BBL Draft

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their IPL title drought of seventeen years by outsmarting the Punjab Kings in the summit clash. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, defeated the Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the finals to clinch silverware. In the year of uncertainties, RCB broke their jinx for the first time in the tournament's history. The Bengaluru-based franchise has been a home to many superstars, but Virat Kohli and his side managed to defy all odds.

Siddharth Kaul Registers For Big Bash League

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India cricketer Siddharth Kaul can be seen in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League. The ex-India player has registered for the upcoming BBL draft. The pacer has played three ODIs and three T20Is for India on the highest level. Kaul is also a seasoned campaigner and has played the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals. The star pacer has picked up 58 wickets from 55 matches at an economy of 8.63. Siddharth Kaul announced his retirement from international cricket in 2023. Kaul had represented Punjab in the Ranji Trophy and continued playing for Legends League tournaments.

More than 600 cricketers have ended up registering for the Big Bash League. A total of 178 players from England, 74 from Pakistan, 42 from the West Indies, and 13 from Sri Lanka have entered the Big Bash League draft. English pacer James Anderson, who bid adieu to international cricket last year, has registered himself. Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Jofra Archer, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, and Kane Williamson have also thrown in their names in the Big Bash League draft.

Indian Women Cricketers Enter WBBL Draft