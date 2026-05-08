DC Star KL Rahul Scripts History, Becomes First Player To Register Elusive Milestone In IPL History

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, May 8.

KL Rahul Etches Name In Record Books

In this heavyweight fixture, DC opener KL Rahul scripted history and etched his name in the IPL record books. The 34-year-old played a 23-run knock off 14 balls at a strike rate of 164.29, hitting four fours during his time at the crease. His innings came to an end on the sixth delivery of the fifth over when Kartik Tyagi dismissed him.

On May 8, KL Rahul became the first player in IPL history to score over 1000 runs for three different franchises.

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The 34-year-old scored a total of 2,548 runs for Punjab Kings between the 2018 and 2021 seasons. During his stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons, the star batter amassed 1,410 runs.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals roped in KL Rahul for a whopping ₹14 crore. DC entered a bidding war with RCB and CSK, but eventually had the last laugh by signing the star Indian cricketer.

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With the Delhi-based franchise, KL Rahul has scored 1,007 runs.

KL Rahul's Numbers In IPL

Overall, KL Rahul has played 156 matches and 147 innings, scoring 5,690 runs at a strike rate of 138.81 and an average of 46.26. He has registered six centuries and 43 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

Currently, Delhi Capitals occupy seventh place in the IPL 2026 standings with eight points and a net run rate of -0.949.

So far, DC have played 10 matches, winning four and losing six. In their previous fixture, DC suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 5.

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl against DC.

Pathum Nissanka (50 runs off 29 balls) and Ashutosh Sharma (39 runs off 28 balls) played crucial knocks to power DC to 142/8 in the first innings.