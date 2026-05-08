DC vs KKR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

DC vs KKR, IPL 2026: Having won their last three games, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to keep the winning momentum going when they take on the Capitals on Friday. There is no doubt that Kolkata would start favourites given their recent form. Delhi, on the other hand, have had a torrid time at home, losing all their games at the Arun Jaitley stadium. The Capitals lost their last game and they would like a win to get their campaign back on track. All in all, a cracker is expected.

DC vs KKR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Friday, May 8.

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Where Will The DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

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At What Time Will The DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the DC vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

DC vs KKR Probable XII

DC Probable XII: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel/Vipraj Nigam,Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (C), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan