WATCH | Virat Kohli ANGRY With Umpire? RCB Icon Engages in Intense Conversation Over Revised Target vs LSG in IPL 2026

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli seemed to be upset with the umpires once the target was revised due to a rain-truncated game on Thursday at the Ekana against Lucknow Super Giants. During the mid-innings break, Kohli was spotted having an intense chat with the umpire and in all probability the discussion was over the revised target. Lucknow scored 209 runs in 19 overs, but RCB had to chase four extra runs as per the DLS method and that did not impress Kohli. Here is the clip that shows Kohli's intense chat with the umpire.

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In fact it was a night to forget for Kohli at the Ekana in Lucknow as he perished a two-ball duck. Kohli was cleaned up by Prince Yadav with a peach.

After dismissing Kohli, Prince revealed that it was the RCB icon's advise that got him the prized scalp.

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Captain Rishabh Pant and allrounder Mitchell Marsh came good with scintillating fifties before Lucknow Super Giants’ bowlers held their nerves to help the side survive a late Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) charge to register a thrilling nine-run victory in a rain-curtailed 19-overs-a-side IPL clash.

Batting first, the Super Giants posted a mammoth 209/3, riding on a blitzkrieg ton from Marsh and some fine knocks by Pant and Nicholas Pooran, before restricting RCB to 203/6 despite a valiant counterattack from Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd.

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