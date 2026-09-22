DDCA Calls For Probe Into Alleged Delhi Premier League Irregularities, Maintains Claims are Unverified

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday took note of recent media reports regarding alleged irregularities and corruption involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL).





DDCA has clarified that the allegations currently being reported are only allegations and have not been verified or established by any competent authority. DDCA has emphasised that it would be inappropriate to form conclusions or make judgments about any player, individual, or franchise solely based on unverified reports.



"The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has taken note of recent reports concerning alleged irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL)," as per a statement from DDCA.



"DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The Association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations," the statement further added.

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DDCA has therefore adopted a cautious approach and stressed the importance of allowing the established investigative and regulatory processes to take their course.



Considering the seriousness of the allegations, DDCA has formally communicated the information available to it to the relevant authorities and requested that the matter be examined through the appropriate procedures. The Association has also made it clear that it will provide its full cooperation to any inquiry conducted by the competent authorities. DDCA has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards any activity that could undermine the integrity, credibility, or reputation of cricket.



"Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes," the statement said.



"DDCA maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards any activity that may compromise the integrity of cricket and will extend its full cooperation to any inquiry undertaken by the competent authorities," the statement added.

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However, it has stated that any disciplinary or other action, if considered necessary, will only be taken after the appropriate authorities have established the facts and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.



Overall, DDCA's position is that there must be a clear distinction between allegations and proven facts. The Association does not want to prejudge the matter or draw conclusions before the relevant authorities complete their examination. DDCA has therefore referred the matter for due process while reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the integrity and credibility of cricket in Delhi.



"Any action, if warranted, will be taken strictly in accordance with the findings of the appropriate authorities and the applicable rules and regulations. DDCA believes that it is important to distinguish between allegations and established facts and allow the due process to take its course. The Association remains committed to safeguarding the integrity, credibility and reputation of cricket in Delhi," the statement concluded.