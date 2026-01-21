Updated 21 January 2026 at 10:20 IST
Deadline Day For Bangladesh Cricket; BCB's Response to ICC's Ultimatum Over T20 World Cup Participation Beckons
T20 World Cup 2026: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has to respond on January 21 following the International Cricket Council's ultimatum or else they could be penalised.
T20 World Cup: Time is ticking away as Bangladesh Cricket Board is expected to respond to International Cricket Council's ultimatum over they would feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup or not.
If they refuse to participate they could be penalised. The BCB had earlier requested for a swap of group with Ireland which would mean they would play their WC games in Sri Lanka and avoid stepping on Indian soil. Following this proposal made by the BCB, ICC did not entertain it and gave them a deadline to respond over what they want to do.
Late on Tuesday night, Bangladesh's Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul rejected what they termed "unreasonable conditions" imposed by the ICC regarding their participation.
‘Will Not Accept’
Speaking at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Asif Nazrul said, “If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian cricket board and imposes unreasonable conditions on us, we will not accept them.”
"There are precedents in international cricket, when India refused to play in Pakistan, the ICC changed the venue. We have reasonably asked for a venue Change", he added.
It is going to be extremely interesting to see how BCB responds.
How Did it Start
All this started after the Kolkata Knight Riders removed Mustafizur Rahman from their squad following atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.
In a bid to play to the gallery, the BCB has is reacting in this manner knowing very well that the demand they are making is unreasonable and does not stand ground.
It can be confirmed that the ICC is tracking everything that is doing the rounds and is aware of public comments made in recent days regarding Bangladesh's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, including references to the ICC's security risk assessment.
