ICC Ups Ante on BCB; Gives Them Ultimatum to Take Call on 2026 T20 World Cup Participation: Report

2026 T20 World Cup: The much-awaited T20 World Cup is days away and there is a problem the International Cricket Board has to deal with after the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested the apex cricketing body for a swap of group as they do not want to play on Indian soil. The BCB has requested the ICC to swap their group with Ireland so that they can play their games in Sri Lanka.

Deadline is 48 Hours Away

While Cricket Ireland has already said no to the proposal, the ICC has given the BCB a deadline to make up their minds and respond. The ICC has informed the BCB that January 21 will be the deadline to take a final call on Bangladesh’s participation. Last week, the ICC delegates held a meeting in Dhaka where the BCB reiterated their wish to get their group-swapped. The BCB cited security concerns as a reason for wanting the swap of groups.

"During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka," the board said in a statement.

"The Board also shared the Bangladesh government's views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders.

While the BCB made the request, the ICC has stood it's ground, not ready to budge under pressure. Bangladesh, who are placed in Group C, will play all their matches in Mumbai and Kolkata. All this started after the Kolkata Knight Riders removed Mustafizur Rahman from their squad following atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Following this, the BCB wrote to the ICC making the demand. Earlier a report claimed that Pakistan had offered to host BCB on their soil.