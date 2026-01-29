'Dear ICC...': Iceland Cricket Once Again Roast Pakistan Over PCB's Bizarre T20 World Cup Stance in Lengthy Post

ICC T20 World Cup: Iceland Crisis is having a whale of a time mocking the Pakistan Cricket Board over their bizarre stance against the International Cricket Council. Over the past week, the Iceland Cricket has come up with a couple of cheeky posts on social space on PCB.

In their latest post, Iceland Cricket has confirmed the ICC that even if Pakistan boycott the tournament now, they will not be able to replace the Men in Green. Iceland Cricket claims it is too late for them to get their squad ready for the marquee event.

‘We are not like Scotland’

In a lengthy post on X, it confesses: "It is with a heavy heart that we now announce our unavailability to replace Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Regardless of whether they now withdraw, the short timescales ensure it is impossible for our squad to prepare in the professional manner necessary to compete effectively in this global cricketing spectacle. We are not like Scotland and able to turn up on a whim, with no kit sponsor."

"Our players are from all walks of life and cannot simply drop their occupations to fly halfway around the world to experience temperatures only normally felt in Finnish saunas. Our captain, a professional baker, needs to attend to his oven, our ship captain needs to steer his vessel, and our bankers need to go bankrupt (again). This is the harsh reality of cricket at the amateur level of the game," the post read.

The post also states that Iceland Cricket's loss is Uganda's gain. They have also wished them all the best.

"Our loss is likely Uganda's gain. We wish them well. Their kits cannot be missed unless you have epilepsy, in which case they are probably best avoided," the post further read.

PCB to Take Final Call on Friday