Mitchell Marsh Rested, Travis Head to Lead; Australia to Field Three Debutants in Playing XI For 1st T20I vs Pakistan

Pakistan vs Australia: A few days ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup, Australia take on Pakistan in a T20I series. While this will give an opportunity to both the sides to iron out the wrinkles, it will also be a chance to test the bench-strength for one-final time.

The first T20I game takes place in Lahore and Australia are going to try out a few new faces. In fact, Australia are expected to field three debutants and it will not be Mitchell Marsh leading the side, instead, Tavis Head would be in charge.

AUS to Field Three Debutants

It is clear Australia are going to experiment. The three debutants they will unleash are Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards and Matthew Renshaw. All three have done well in the recently-concluded Big Bash League and have earned their spots based on that. It can be noticed that none of the debutant trio are in the T20 World Cup squad, and hence due to injuries to Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Nathan Ellis and a managed Glenn Maxwell have granted a superb opportunity to three of the Big Bash's best performers.

There is little doubt that Travis Head and Matthew Short would be opening the batting and Cameron Green would occupy the No. 3 spot. After a stellar campaign for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL, Matthew Renshaw is listed to bat at four. By featuring in the T20I, Renshaw will become an all-format international for Australia.

Australia XI

Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman