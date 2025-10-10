Updated 10 October 2025 at 13:08 IST
Deepak Hooda to Sam Curran; Players MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Likely to Release Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Auction: There is much interest around the players MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings may release ahead of mini-auction.
IPL 2026 Auction: Multiple reports claim that the much-awaited IPL 2026 mini-auction would take place in the month of December in the 13-15 window. The same report on Cricbuzz confirms that the deadline for retention is going to be November 15. All franchises would have to submit their list to retained and released players for the upcoming season. It is no secret that would five titles in their cabinet, the Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the league. Thanks to the presence of MS Dhoni, it is also one of the most popular teams, and hence, there is a lot of buzz around who would they release and retain.
CSK Players to be Released
Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and even Devon Conway are on CSK's release list as per the report. Following the retirement of R. Ashwin, CSK has Rs 9.75 crore added to their purse, and that money should come in handy at the mini-auction. And the, if the mentioned players are also released, CSK could add Rs 25 crore more to their purse.
Curran was a disappointment at CSK after he was lapped up in 2023 by the franchise for a lumpsum amount. With Conway, his form has gone off the boil since his injury in 2024. Apart from that, domestic stars Tripathi and Hooda have had forgettable seasons with the bat.
CSK Full Squad 2025
MS Dhoni (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana
