IPL 2026 Auction: Multiple reports claim that the much-awaited IPL 2026 mini-auction would take place in the month of December in the 13-15 window. The same report on Cricbuzz confirms that the deadline for retention is going to be November 15. All franchises would have to submit their list to retained and released players for the upcoming season. It is no secret that would five titles in their cabinet, the Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the league. Thanks to the presence of MS Dhoni, it is also one of the most popular teams, and hence, there is a lot of buzz around who would they release and retain.