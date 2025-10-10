'Mood Ruined': KL Rahul Trolled For Throwing Away His Wicket After Getting Good Start During Delhi Test vs West Indies

Ind vs WI: KL Rahul could not believe after he was stumped during the second Test at Delhi on Friday. Rahul looked set and in a positive mood to get a big one, but he could not. He perished for a free-flowing 38. He came down the track trying to take down the spinner, unfortunately, the ball spun more than Rahul expected and he was through with his shot. Keeper Tevin Imlach was onto it in a flash and then he dislodged the bails, Rahul was out. It was only the second time that Rahul has been stumped in Tests. The last time it happened was during the 2024 Test versus Bangladesh in 2024.

Rahul would be disappointed after missing out on a big one. Jomel Warrican was over the moon as he was rewarded in his very first over. There was massive celebration in the West Indies camp as they were dearly looking to break the opening stand. Fans are now bashing Rahul for throwing his wicket away.

Rahul Trolled

Meanwhile, we are certain Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav would be excited to see the ball turn so much on the opening day.

Jaiswal-Sudarshan Steady